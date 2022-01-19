Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,204.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $157,154.63 and $1,204.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.97 or 0.07442497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00063425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,669.22 or 1.00072945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007616 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

