Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,938. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 242.67 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,002,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $15,272,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

