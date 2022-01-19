Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. 35,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

