J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.40. 77,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

