Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

