Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $440.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Signature Bank stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.92. 41,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.38. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

