Signature Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Signature Bank has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $17.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $7.91 on Wednesday, hitting $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

