John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $17.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.99%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.