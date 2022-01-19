FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 23,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

