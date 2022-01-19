Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 35.9%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE BTO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,529. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

