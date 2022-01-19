Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 35.9%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE BTO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,529. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
