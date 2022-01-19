The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,913. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.29.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.