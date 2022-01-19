Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.19 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $152.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.50 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $611.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.31 million to $613.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.51 million, with estimates ranging from $611.09 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. 6,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,691. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.