Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

RAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $648.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

