Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $434.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.00 million and the lowest is $430.10 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.41.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.71 and its 200 day moving average is $232.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,212 shares of company stock worth $9,825,106. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in RingCentral by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.