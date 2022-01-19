RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 292 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.52. 423,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,387,943. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $441.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

