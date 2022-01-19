Morgan Stanley Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €97.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 72,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

