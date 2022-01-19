$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 45,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

