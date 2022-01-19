Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,557. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

