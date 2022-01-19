Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $109.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.55 million to $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.