$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.07 million and the highest is $64.63 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.94. 3,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.