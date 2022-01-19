Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Down 37.0% in December

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

GIC stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,209. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

