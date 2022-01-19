The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 408,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $41,690,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 524,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

