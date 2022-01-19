Capital One Financial Corp Sells 169 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 24.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $364.61. 62,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,083. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $380.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

