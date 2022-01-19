9,961 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

