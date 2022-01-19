Haverford Trust Co Has $56.15 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.20.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $250.23 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $277.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

