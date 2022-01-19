Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.51. 25,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,136. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

