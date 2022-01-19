DMScript Trading 50.2% Lower Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, DMScript has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $84,024.50 and $507.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

