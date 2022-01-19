Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. 3,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

