Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

SAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.