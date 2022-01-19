O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 68,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,006. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

