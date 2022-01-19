$0.59 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Endava reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. Endava has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

