Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.09

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 13182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several brokerages have commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

