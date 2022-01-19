Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rises By 42.7%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,516. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

