NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,700. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

