Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 24.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 2,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.07. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

