Capital One Financial Corp Has $10.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.92. The company had a trading volume of 177,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,852. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

