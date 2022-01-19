Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

KRG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,965. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

