Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. 58,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.