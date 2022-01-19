NerveNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $9.72 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $9.72 million and $221,625.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014307 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

