McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $10.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,735.81. 20,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,741.46 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,895.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2,825.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

