Scotiabank Trims Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 22,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,346. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

