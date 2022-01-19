First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Down 5.4%

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.83. 7,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 223,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

