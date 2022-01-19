Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 90,083 shares.The stock last traded at $53.61 and had previously closed at $55.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

