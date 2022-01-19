Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.93

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 151593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

