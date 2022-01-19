Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Drops By 32.7%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of STCN stock remained flat at $$1.38 on Wednesday. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Steel Connect has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.
About Steel Connect
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
