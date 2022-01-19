Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Drops By 32.7%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of STCN stock remained flat at $$1.38 on Wednesday. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Steel Connect has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 20.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

