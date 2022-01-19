TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Down 34.0% in December

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TuanChe stock remained flat at $$2.76 on Wednesday. 10,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,059. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

