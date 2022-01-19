Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.66 Million

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $154.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $160.99 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $443.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $724.22 million, with estimates ranging from $704.08 million to $752.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter worth $988,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus by 56.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marcus by 232.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.79. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

