Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.50 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $738.36 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002764 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004898 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,251,093,961 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

