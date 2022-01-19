Chainswap (ASAP) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $42,172.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,970,728 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

