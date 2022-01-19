FLIP Hits Market Capitalization of $683,828.84 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

